DEA suspends Hopewell pharmacy from selling drugs

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A spokesperson for the Drug Enforcement Administration said a pharmacy in Hopewell has been suspended from selling or handling drugs.
The DEA served a search warrant and immediate suspension order at Hometown Drugs on Wednesday morning.
The spokesperson said that the store is not technically closing, but the pharmacy cannot sell or handle any controlled substances at the moment.
Officials have not said what led to the search warrants, but an investigation is underway.
Anyone who gets a prescription filled at the pharmacy should transfer them so they can continue to get them filled.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.