COVID-19 outbreak sweeping through Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak.
According to Lisa Kinney with the Virginia Department of Corrections, staff at the facility first discovered the new cases when two inmates showed symptoms.
“The two offenders' work supervisors reported that the offenders appeared to have symptoms. We do daily COVID-19 screenings,” Kinney said.
The facility quarantined the women and tested them.
“When the tests came back positive, we immediately tested everyone in their building - 234 tests - until 2 o’clock that morning,” Kinney said.
A total of 41 inmates on-site tested positive for coronavirus. That means nearly 18% of the facility is infected.
In addition, three staff are also tested positive for the virus.
“The vast majority are asymptomatic,” Kinney said.
The facility did not hospitalize anyone.
The Virginia Department of Corrections did not give any insight on how it plans to contain the spread moving forward, or if there could be a possibility that inmates at risk could be released.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District is aware of the outbreak and is working closely with the facility to get the spread under control.
