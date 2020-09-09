Additional $2.6M in funding to help with emergency housing in Central Va.

“Across Virginia this week, families are navigating the new challenges of virtual learning, work from home schedules, additional safety precautions, and disrupted routines. Far too many of our neighbors are facing these added challenges while also worrying about whether they can keep a roof over their children’s heads,” said Spanberger. “I was proud to approve millions of dollars of emergency housing aid in the CARES Act, and I thank HUD for directing their attention to the needs of homeless, housing-insecure, and low-income families in Virginia’s Seventh District. As we enter a new season of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must remember that the needs that are most urgent for a family are sometimes invisible. Strengthening our communities and getting our economy back on stable footing will require creative, compassionate solutions, and I thank HUD for working together with our local leaders in Henrico and Chesterfield to meet the needs of our neighbors.”