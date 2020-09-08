Virtual learning begins across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today, most students will be logging in remotely from home or childcare centers for a full day of learning.
School districts such as Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, Petersburg and Hopewell in our immediate area will be starting their 2020 school year with virtual learning. Most schools will start just after 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
However, plans could change as school districts reassess their COVID-19 numbers.
Over the past few months, school systems have developed a curriculum for online instruction which is really a combination of virtual, teacher-led group learning and also assignments that students do independently, during the day.
Thousands of laptops, tablets and hot spot devices have been handed out to students across our area, over the summer in some cases, like Richmond more laptops are on backorder.
School Districts have also set up technical support for families either online through virtual tutorials, like in Chesterfield County or in-person or over the phone.
Meals are still being distributed for kids across all districts using school buses to help deliver.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.