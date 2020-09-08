Virginia’s vanishing bee: State works to save rusty patched bumblebee

In 2019, the bee met the bulldozer, and the bee won.
In July of that year, a federal appeals court in Richmond for the second time yanked a permit for the now-canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline. And the decision brought into the spotlight a small creature that for years has been retreating into Virginia’s shadows: the rusty patched bumblebee.
Once a familiar sight to millions, this fuzzy bee, with the distinctive splash of color emblazoned on its back that gives it its name, once ranged over much of the eastern and midwestern United States. For generations, it would have been as familiar a part of summer as the high drone of cicadas and the rolling fields of Virginia’s Piedmont.
But some 25 years ago, the rusty patched bumble bee began to disappear. Eventually, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that the species was “so imperiled that every remaining population is important for its continued existence.” It became the first bee to be included on the agency’s endangered species list in 2017.
The precariousness of the population would become an unlikely roadblock to the 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline that utility giants Dominion Energy and Duke Energy intended to build from West Virginia to North Carolina, with more than half crossing Virginia. In major rulings in 2018 and then 2019, the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Fish and Wildlife permits for the project. One of the bases for the ruling was the court’s conclusion that the agency had been incorrect in finding that the pipeline wouldn’t jeopardize the rusty patched bumblebee. Somehow, Chief Judge Roger Gregory wrote in 2019, the agency had determined “that the killing of more bees than have been found in most locations in the past two decades would not jeopardize the continued survival or recovery” of the species.
This summer, still lacking Fish and Wildlife approval as well as seven other permits, Dominion and Duke canceled the Atlantic Coast project. The bee, along with three other endangered or threatened species with populations in the pipeline’s path, had won.
Still, it was a paper victory. Only 6 percent of the pipeline was ever built. And so the project’s demise left unchanged the rusty patched bumble bee’s perilous position. Even as scientists race to discover what factors are driving its demise, the population continues to shrink.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.