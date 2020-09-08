Virginia’s vanishing bee: State works to save rusty patched bumblebee

The precariousness of the population would become an unlikely roadblock to the 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline that utility giants Dominion Energy and Duke Energy intended to build from West Virginia to North Carolina, with more than half crossing Virginia. In major rulings in 2018 and then 2019, the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Fish and Wildlife permits for the project. One of the bases for the ruling was the court’s conclusion that the agency had been incorrect in finding that the pipeline wouldn’t jeopardize the rusty patched bumblebee. Somehow, Chief Judge Roger Gregory wrote in 2019, the agency had determined “that the killing of more bees than have been found in most locations in the past two decades would not jeopardize the continued survival or recovery” of the species.