VDOE: Half of Virginia’s school divisions return to learning fully online

“School is going to look different this year but that’s OK because we are in this together,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “Many of our school divisions have already opened their doors, whether virtually, in person or both, setting the tone for this unique academic journey. As the rest of the state gears up to do the same, we will continue to provide support along the way to alleviate some of those challenges. While it is being done many different ways, Virginia’s public education system is still progressing forward. Welcome back to school Virginia; it is time to return to learn.”