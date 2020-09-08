Richmond City Council unanimously passes Stoney’s gun-control measure

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council unanimously passed Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed amendment to a gun-control measure.
The ordinance, which was introduced in August, will “prohibit the possession, carrying or transportation of any firearms in any public street, road, alley, sidewalk, public right-of-way or any open public space when it is being used by, or is adjacent to, an event that requires a city permit.”
The ordinance does not broadly ban firearms but rather prohibits them when an event that is permitted or should be permitted is nearby, the Stoney administration previously said.
“The City of Richmond proudly hosts hundreds of public events each year, but I believe it’s in the interest of everyone’s safety to take guns out of these spaces when neighbors, visitors and families gather,” said Stoney previously said. “Under this proposed change, Richmond residents will be able to attend public events with a greater sense of security, knowing that the city is actively prioritizing their safety.”
In 2019, Stoney proposed the ordinance banning firearms from being carried in city-owned and -operated parks and facilities. When the General Assembly gave localities the power to adopt the legislation, it went into effect.
“I just think that if you’re going to a public event, you should be able to go there and enjoy yourself, go there for your cause, and not feel under constant threat because of individuals walking around with an AK-47,” Stoney said previously.
There were some questions asked in the meeting on Aug. 20 about guns not being allowed “adjacent” to events. The mayor clarified that saying sometimes when there’s a protest or rally, there are counter-protesters who may bring weapons.
The ordinance does not apply to “authorized military personnel in the performance of their lawful duties, law enforcement officers or security guards contracted or employed by the City of Richmond.”
The new measure is effective immediately.
