Report: Immigration detention center should release inmates
By MATTHEW BARAKAT | September 8, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT - Updated September 8 at 5:03 PM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - An outside expert who inspected a Virginia immigration detention center that experienced a massive coronavirus outbreak is recommending some high-risk detainees be released.

A federal judge ordered the inspection last month after detainees filed a lawsuit. The judge faulted the detention complex in Farmville for an outbreak that affected more than 90% of the center’s nearly 300 detainees, including a 72-year-old inmate who died.

Government officials fought unsuccessfully to block the inspection.

The expert inspected the center last month and filed a report made public Friday saying the center does a poor job of screening inmates for COVID-19 symptoms.

