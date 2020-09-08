Remote learning to start at Hanover school temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 cases

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools said remote learning will begin on Thursday and Friday at Liberty Middle School after it was temporarily closed to in-person learning after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“After close consultation with Hanover Health Department officials and careful consideration, I have made the difficult and necessary decision to close LMS through Wednesday, September 9 to protect the health and safety of all students, faculty, and staff,” a letter to parents said.
According to the letter, no instruction happened on Sept. 8-9 for LMS students. Remote instruction will pick up on Sept. 10-11.
Many Truman is a concerned citizen who grew up in Hanover County and wishes more could have been done to prevent this.
“Peer-to-peer interaction is so key and integral for students and so I definitely think that that is something to be protected, and I do have to applaud them for putting that first, but at the same time you’ve got weigh the safety and balance of their health and I don’t know if that was done,” said Truman.
Officials said there are at least 15 staff members who might have been exposed, and health officials believe other employees who may have been in the building over the past two weeks might have been exposed.
“Due to this level of uncertainty, health officials believe that there is a significant risk for the spread of COVID-19 within LMS from person to person,” the letter read.
School officials said the building will be closed to in-person instruction at least through Sept. 14 so health officials can further investigate and custodians can do a thorough cleaning of the building.
Sept. 14 is also a holiday for students, but plans for learning going forward will be communicated to parents no later than Sept 13.
School officials also said they plan to alert families of every positive COVID-19 case within their child’s school.
The temporary closure came as the division was supposed to return to learning by offering students in-person and virtual education on Sept. 8. It is the largest school system in Central Virginia that is offering an in-person option.
