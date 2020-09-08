Recommended names to replace former Lee-Davis, Stonewall Jackson schools announced

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover School Renaming Committee has announced the two names it will recommend to replace the schools formerly known as Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
After receiving input from community members, parents and students, the committee will recommend Twin Rivers for the high school and Mechanicsville for the middle school.
“Twin Rivers pays homage to the Pamunkey and Chickahominy rivers, which provide the natural boundaries for the school community. The committee said in its rationale for selecting Twin Rivers that it provides a unique name that does not overlap with any existing Hanover County Public School or currently any high school in Virginia. It also meets the requirements of School Board policy, which stipulates that schools cannot be named after any person (living or deceased) and lists geographic location, environmental features, and historical considerations as factors for consideration,” a release said.
Mechanicsville is also in line with the school board policy and reflects the geographical location served by the school.
More than 3,000 nominations were received by the committee.
The school board will consider the new names during its Sept. 16 meeting.
Once the new names are chosen, new mascots will be selected. Information on the mascot selection process will be shared at a later time.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.