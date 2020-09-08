Recommended names to replace former Lee-Davis, Stonewall Jackson schools announced

“Twin Rivers pays homage to the Pamunkey and Chickahominy rivers, which provide the natural boundaries for the school community. The committee said in its rationale for selecting Twin Rivers that it provides a unique name that does not overlap with any existing Hanover County Public School or currently any high school in Virginia. It also meets the requirements of School Board policy, which stipulates that schools cannot be named after any person (living or deceased) and lists geographic location, environmental features, and historical considerations as factors for consideration,” a release said.