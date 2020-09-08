Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Stafford County.
According to police, the hit-and-run occurred at 4 a.m. on Sept. 8 along I-95 at mile marker 144.
The investigation says a pedestrian was walking in the HOV/Express lanes on I-95 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The pedestrian, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, died at the scene.
State police are working to determine how the pedestrian gained access to the interstate.
Police say the pedestrian was wearing all dark clothing.
The hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and could have damage on the passenger or driver’s side of the vehicle.
Anyone with information should contact Virginia State Trooper A. Biffany at 540-891-4108.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.