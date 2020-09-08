Police: Henrico man killed in wheelchair while trying to cross street

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a man crossing a road in his wheelchair was struck by a car and killed Saturday morning.
Officers responded around 12:11 a.m. on Sept. 5 to West Broad Street near Emerywood Parkway for a vehicle crash.
“[The] preliminary investigation shows a pedestrian in the wheelchair was crossing W. Broad Street,” police said. “He was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Broad.”
Officers said the light for the vehicle was green as the person in the wheelchair was struck by the vehicle.
Police identified the victim as John Krueger, 68, of Henrico. Krueger was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators said alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be factored in the crash.
They added Krueger was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.
