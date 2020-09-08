Petersburg Schools will have additional help after technical issues slow first day back

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Schools said they will have additional staffing for its help desk Wednesday after technical issues slowed students' first day back.
The district reported the technical issues on social media around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
By 2 p.m., the district said they were back up and running at full capacity. They said bandwidth issues were to blame.
Since the district received 200 helpdesk requests Monday morning, additional staffing will be added for Wednesday. However, officials say they do not expect to experience the same problems they did Tuesday.
The district also released several resources for parents who need help during this unprecedented school year, including Helpdesk support. Just call 804-220-0076 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.