Pedestrian transported to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Petersburg.
On Sept. 8, officers responded to 320 West Wythe Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
After arriving on the scene, the pedestrian was located lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.
The unnamed pedestrian was transported to MCV for treatment.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.
