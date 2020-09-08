Officials estimate nearly $4M in damages from protest fires in Richmond

Nearly 200-300 protesters made their way from Monroe Park to Richmond Police Headquarters Saturday, July 25, where an unlawful assembly was declared. (Source: Hannah Eason, The Commonwealth Times)
By Associated Press | September 8, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT - Updated September 8 at 3:32 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Fires caused nearly $4 million in estimated damages over the first 18 days of protests this summer in Richmond, according to an analysis by city emergency officials.

The Richmond Fire & EMS analysis provided to the Times-Dispatch found that Richmond fire crews responded to 48 fires between May 29 and June 15 that resulted in at least $3.9 million in estimated losses. The figure doesn’t account for anything ruined inside the structures.

The headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy sustained the greatest structural damage at $1.25 million, according to fire department estimates.

