Officials: Body of drowned 15-year-old recovered

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of the missing 15-year-old has been recovered from the Rappahannock River.
At approximately 4:21 p.m., Stafford County Police and Fire and Rescue responded to Falmouth Beach for the report of a 15-year-old who went underwater and did not resurface.
First responders searched with divers and drones until nightfall but were unable to locate the teen.
The search resumed on the morning on Sept. 8 with boats, divers, drones and cadaver dogs working throughout the day.
In the process, the parking lot to the beach was closed to the public.
Police say the body of the 15-year-old, identified as Hasnain Ghafoor of Manassas, was located in the Rappahannock River near the Chatham Bridge.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.