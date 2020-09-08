News to Know for Sept. 8: Infant, adult killed in crash; COVID-19 at Hanover school; Virtual learning begins; Gun ordinance revisited; Henrico aquatic center opens

Today, most students will be logging in remotely from home or childcare centers for a full day of learning. (Source: NBC12)
Fatal Crash

Police are investigating after an infant and adult were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Henrico County on Monday.

No additional details were immediately released.

Shooting At Hopewell Apartments

A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Hopewell.

Officials said a man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no word on any suspects.

Hanover School Closed Due to COVID-19

The Hanover County Public Schools officials said Liberty Middle School will be closing through Sept. 14 to in-person learning after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the letter, no instruction will happen on Sept. 8-9 for LMS students. Remote instruction could pick up on Sept. 10-11, but the school system says that will depend upon the progress that health and school officials are able to make in identifying and testing anyone who may have been inside the school over the past two weeks.

Officials said there are at least 15 staff members who might have been exposed, and health officials believe other employees who may have been in the building over the past two weeks might have been exposed.

Virtual Learning Begins Across Region

Today, most students will be logging in remotely from home or childcare centers for a full day of learning.

School districts such as Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, Petersburg and Hopewell in our immediate area will be starting their 2020 school year with virtual learning. Most schools will start just after 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

However, plans could change as school districts reassess their COVID-19 numbers.

City Council To Revisit Gun Ordinance

The ordinance was proposed after this year’s General Assembly session when a law was passed that gave localities the power to ban guns in public spaces and at events.

Mayor Stoney’s ordinance would disallow guns at or near public events.

The city council will next discuss this issue today.

Aquatic Center Opens In Henrico

Henrico County is giving a first look at the inside of the new 21,000 square foot Henrico Aquatics Rec Center and the Health Department East Clinic on North Laburnum Avenue.

The facility will offer YMCA pool-based programs such as swim lessons for both children and adults. It will also host practices and meets for county high school swim teams and youth summer camps, as well as community groups.

Participation will be open to the public through means-based memberships, daily rates and open-swim opportunities.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.

Final Thought

Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment - Jim Rohn

