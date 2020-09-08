News to Know for Sept. 8: Infant, adult killed in crash; COVID-19 at Hanover school; Virtual learning begins; Gun ordinance revisited; Henrico aquatic center opens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible afternoon and evening. Best chances across southern Virginia.
Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.
Police are investigating after an infant and adult were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Henrico County on Monday.
No additional details were immediately released.
A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Hopewell.
There is no word on any suspects.
The Hanover County Public Schools officials said Liberty Middle School will be closing through Sept. 14 to in-person learning after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the letter, no instruction will happen on Sept. 8-9 for LMS students. Remote instruction could pick up on Sept. 10-11, but the school system says that will depend upon the progress that health and school officials are able to make in identifying and testing anyone who may have been inside the school over the past two weeks.
Officials said there are at least 15 staff members who might have been exposed, and health officials believe other employees who may have been in the building over the past two weeks might have been exposed.
Today, most students will be logging in remotely from home or childcare centers for a full day of learning.
School districts such as Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, Petersburg and Hopewell in our immediate area will be starting their 2020 school year with virtual learning. Most schools will start just after 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
However, plans could change as school districts reassess their COVID-19 numbers.
The ordinance was proposed after this year’s General Assembly session when a law was passed that gave localities the power to ban guns in public spaces and at events.
Mayor Stoney’s ordinance would disallow guns at or near public events.
The city council will next discuss this issue today.
Henrico County is giving a first look at the inside of the new 21,000 square foot Henrico Aquatics Rec Center and the Health Department East Clinic on North Laburnum Avenue.
The facility will offer YMCA pool-based programs such as swim lessons for both children and adults. It will also host practices and meets for county high school swim teams and youth summer camps, as well as community groups.
Participation will be open to the public through means-based memberships, daily rates and open-swim opportunities.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.
