882 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Virginia Wednesday
The Virginia Department of Health reported 129,289 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Wednesday - an 882 case increase in the last 24 hours. (Source: Virginia Department of Health)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 30, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated September 9 at 1:39 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 129,289 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Wednesday - an 882 case increase in the last 24 hours.

The state totals stand at 2,697 deaths with 10,008 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,827,862 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, is back at 7.6 percent after a slight decrease the day before. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.

Five new outbreaks were reported since Tuesday; the total number is now 880. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.

A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 18,459 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,335 healthcare workers.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 5,347 cases, 283 hospitalizations, 85 deaths
  • Henrico: 4,872 cases, 392 hospitalizations, 195 deaths
  • Richmond: 4,198 cases, 393 hospitalizations, 49 deaths
  • Hanover: 901 cases, 90 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
  • Petersburg: 670 cases, 69 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
  • Goochland: 231 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.

