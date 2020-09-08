882 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Virginia Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 129,289 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Wednesday - an 882 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 2,697 deaths with 10,008 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,827,862 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, is back at 7.6 percent after a slight decrease the day before. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Five new outbreaks were reported since Tuesday; the total number is now 880. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 18,459 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,335 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,347 cases, 283 hospitalizations, 85 deaths
- Henrico: 4,872 cases, 392 hospitalizations, 195 deaths
- Richmond: 4,198 cases, 393 hospitalizations, 49 deaths
- Hanover: 901 cases, 90 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 670 cases, 69 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
- Goochland: 231 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
