National Guard member kneels to pray with 5-year-old during Derby protests

“He said, ‘Yeah, I would like to pray for you guys,’” Otterson said. “When I tell you I’ve never in my 35 years of being alive, I’ve never seen someone -- adult, professional, pastor, whatever you want to call it -- I’ve never seen someone pray with such conviction and such true sincerity. It was amazing. We kneeled down immediately. This evangelist comes out of this little boy. He’s like, ‘Dear Jesus, we know you’re a loving God and a benevolent God. I’m calling on you to put a hedge of protection (for) these individuals around these police officers and make sure they’re safe, We know you’re a loving God.’”