Infant, adult killed in 2-vehicle crash in Henrico identified

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after an infant and adult were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Henrico County on Monday.
Police were called at approximately 5:24 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-295 at mile marker 25.
According to the investigation, a 2008 Acura TL was traveling north on I-295 when it ran off the left side of the road, crossed the median into oncoming traffic and struck a 2013 Honda CR-V.
Erica K. Dixon, 31, of Williamsburg died at the scene, police say. Dixon was wearing a seatbelt.
An infant passenger was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. The infant was in a safety seat.
The crash remains under investigation.
