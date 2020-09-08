Have questions about the new school year? Here are some resources for Central Virginia districts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most schools in Central Virginia are scheduled to start after Labor Day, but a lot of parents are still wondering what this year will look like for their kids.
To help answer your questions, some of the major districts have provided parents with numbers, websites and general information to use as resources if they run into any immediate issues once schools start.
Richmond
- You can call 804-780-6195 with a question
- Parents can also email helpdesk@rvaschools.net with questions
- For general tech support for virtual learning, click here.
- And be sure to check out the family checklist before the first day.
- Need child care? This resource can help.
Chesterfield
- Support for families of Chesterfield County Schools can be found here.
- Students have been provided Chromebooks for learning. Find support for those here.
- In addition, parents have been provided instructions regarding initial Chromebook log-in, student usernames and passwords and access to learning applications.
- Learning spaces will be available at 10 library locations, which includes those locations that are still closed to the public.
Henrico
- Henrico’s return to school plan can be viewed here.
- Free meals will be provided to all Henrico County students through curbside pickup and bus drop off.
- Families should work directly with their teacher and/or school principal who can provide assistance with the virtual learning plan and schedule.
- A HelpDesk is also reachable via email at helpdesk@henrico.k12.va.us (Para asistencia en español, llame al 804-527-4604)
- There’s also “Help Chats” - prerecorded videos that people can watch anytime, as well as LIVE discussions.
Hanover
- Free meals will be provided to all Hanover County students through at least Dec. 31.
- You can call 804-365-8069 with a question
- The school district has also released an online guide to help families through the new year.
Missing your district? Click here to submit a tip on what resources we should add!
