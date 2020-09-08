Have questions about the new school year? Here are some resources for Central Virginia districts

Have questions about the new school year? Here are some resources for Central Virginia districts
Schools in Central Virginia have provided parents with numbers, websites, and general information for parents to use as resources if they run into any immediate issues once schools start. (Source: MGN)
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 4, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated September 8 at 12:27 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most schools in Central Virginia are scheduled to start after Labor Day, but a lot of parents are still wondering what this year will look like for their kids.

To help answer your questions, some of the major districts have provided parents with numbers, websites and general information to use as resources if they run into any immediate issues once schools start.

Richmond

Chesterfield

Henrico

Hanover

Missing your district? Click here to submit a tip on what resources we should add!

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.