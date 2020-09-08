RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A harmful algal bloom advisory remains in effect for parts of Lake Anna in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.
The Middle Pamunkey and the Upper North Anna Branch of the lake are impacted and the public is advised to avoid these areas.
“Some harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea,” the Virginia Department of Health said.
Advisory signs will be posted in the areas of the lake that are impacted.
According to the health department, these are the sites impacted:
Pamunkey Branch
- Middle – From the confluence of Terry’s Run with Pamunkey Creek downstream to Rt. 612 (Stubbs Bridge)
North Anna Branch
- Upper – From the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm of the lake downstream to the Rt. 522 Bridge.
The health department also released these tips to prevent getting sick:
- Avoid contact with any area of the lake where water is green or an advisory sign is posted.
- Do not allow children or pets to drink from natural bodies of water.
- Keep children and pets out of the areas experiencing a harmful algal bloom and quickly wash them off with plenty of fresh, clean water after coming into contact with algae scum or bloom water.
- If you or your animals experience symptoms after swimming in or near an algal bloom, seek medical/veterinarian care.
- To ensure fish fillets are safe to eat, properly clean fish by removing skin and discarding all internal organs, and cooking fish to the proper temperature.
- If you suspect you experienced health-related effects following exposure to a bloom, contact the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at 1-888-238-6154. To learn more about harmful algae blooms or to report an algal bloom or fish kill visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com.
