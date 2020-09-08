Hanover students return to traditional, in-person learning

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools returned to traditional, in-person learning after being away from the classroom for more than six months. The district is one of the few in the area to give parents the option to come back to the classrooms or learn online.
“That’s the way it should be, an individual choice,” said Daniel Traylor. “My son is in kindergarten and he needs structure, if he’s by himself in front of the computer all day, he’s going to come up with his own rules.”
Many of the parents who chose to return said they based their decision upon last year’s virtual learning experience. Amber Johnson, a Hanover parent who dropped off her six-year-old son, said virtual learning was difficult for her family.
“It was a mess, I would never recommend it for anybody,” Johnson said. “Kids learn through hands-on experience, and without that, they are just wasting his time because at the end of the day he doesn’t understand unless there is someone there to walk him through it.”
For those who returned in-person to Hanover schools, they must follow strict rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students and faculty are not permitted to remove their masks unless they are eating or drinking. Guests are not allowed within the building unless they are cleared before-hand. School officials say they will be following all CDC-recommended guidelines on cleanliness and distance.
However, coronavirus has already been found within one of its schools. Liberty Middle School is temporarily closed until at least Sept. 10 after three employees tested positive for the virus.
Parents are still responsible to screen their children for COVID-19 before returning them to school. Anyone who is presenting symptoms will not be allowed on campus.
“Keeping the mask on will be difficult for the kids, but I felt like he needed to come back,” Traylor said. “The world still goes on, and we need to do what’s best for our kids.”
