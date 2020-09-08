Forecast: One more dry day before rain chances ramp back up

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a gorgeous holiday weekend, Humidity climbs with daily rain chances starting Wednesday.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible afternoon and evening. Best chances across southern Virginia.. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cooler, showers likely, storm possible. Best rain chance is East of I-95. Lows near 70, highs upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
