Expert: Navigating virtual instruction will take trial and error

“There was no way to be prepared for 60, 70, 80 thousand people trying to access the network. They couldn’t practice that. They didn’t have everyone on there before,” said Will Spencer, and expert with 15 years of experience working in information technology. NBC12 asked him to breakdown the issue area schools were facing. “It’s almost like a fort that basically has a door to it and everyone started rushing through this small door; and they had to work with their service providers to make that door bigger.”