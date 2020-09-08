Chesterfield County schools face technical issues on first day of classes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools are facing technical issues on the first day of online classes.
The school system released the following statement:
Team Chesterfield families,
We are aware of an issue limiting capacity on our network at this
moment. This is preventing some students from successfully logging
onto their morning class. We are quickly working to address the issue with our server provider,
and hope to have a resolution shortly. We will keep you updated. We apologize greatly for the inconvenience.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.