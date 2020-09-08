Absent a comprehensive national strategy, Virginia considers tightening data privacy and security laws

The first to act in a meaningful way was the European Union, which adopted the General Data Protection Regulation, the world’s broadest, strictest and most confining data privacy rules on earth. The GDPR, which took effect in May 2018, defines what data may be legally collected about any person in the EU, how and where it may be gathered and kept, processes for informing people about their data and for permanently destroying that data upon their request. It also establishes prohibitive penalties, enforceable worldwide, for violators.