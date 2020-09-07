Virginia Repertory Theatre offering free, outdoor shows of ’Harriet Tubman’

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Repertory Theatre is offering two days of free and outdoor performances of “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad.”
“This stirring drama with music shares in the joys, sorrows, and challenges Harriet Tubman faced while courageously freeing herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery,” a release said.
The shows will be Sept. 12 at Short Pump Park at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and then again on the lawn at the Springs Recreation Center on Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
