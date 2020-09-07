Troopers: Man identified after abducting 4-year-old boy

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man who Virginia State Police say abducted a 4-year-old out of Norfolk, has been identified.
Troopers - who were called to help by Norfolk police - located the suspect driving in a Toyota as it was heading east on Interstate 64 near the 200-mile marker.
Police said a trooper tried pulling the vehicle over shortly before 2:30 p.m. but the driver, identified as Bryan M. Valdez, 32, of Norfolk, did not stop and a chase started.
“The suspect vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 mph when the driver rammed the back of a state police vehicle, sideswiped the patrol car, lost control, ran off the road and the vehicle overturned near Exit 205 in New Kent County,” a release from state police said.
Police said they saw Valdez get out of the vehicle armed with a knife, and then ran off into the woods carrying the boy.
Troopers then followed after Valdez.
“The troopers were able to verbally de-escalate the situation and convince Valdez to put down the knife,” police said.
Police arrested Valdez and got the child to safety.
Valdez and the child were both taken to the hospital to be evaluated due to the severity of the crash.
The boy has been returned to his mother, officials said.
Valdez was taken to Henrico County Jail and charges are pending.
