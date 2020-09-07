Troopers: Man arrested after abducting 4-year-old boy

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested on Monday after Virginia State Police said he abducted a 4-year-old out of Norfolk.
Troopers - who were called to help by Norfolk police - located the suspect driving in a Toyota as it was heading east on Interstate 64 near the 200-mile marker.
Police said a trooper tried pulling the vehicle over shortly before 2:30 p.m. but the driver did not stop and a chase started.
“The suspect vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 mph when the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed near Exit 205 in New Kent County,” a release from state police said.
Police said they saw the suspect get out of the vehicle armed with a knife, and then ran off into the woods carrying the boy.
Troopers then followed after the suspect.
“The troopers were able to verbally de-escalate the situation and convince the male suspect to put down the knife,” police said.
Police arrested the man and got the child to safety.
The suspect and child were both taken to the hospital to be evaluated due to the severity of the crash.
The boy has been returned to his mother, officials said.
The suspect was taken to Henrico County Jail and charges are pending.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.