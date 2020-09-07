Shenandoah National Park reminding people to hike responsibly over Labor Day holiday

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WVIR) - Shenandoah National Park is seeing more visitors, especially over the Labor Day weekend, but they’re reminding people to hike responsibly.
Park officials say with a surge in visitors, more and more people are leaving trash along the parkway and trails. They’re encouraging people to dispose of their trash properly. Officials are also reminding hikers that even that you’re outdoors, you still need to abide by social distance guidelines with near others at popular hiking sites.
“A lot of our trails are very narrow in Shenandoah with deep drop offs below them so when you’re out in a trail and you run into other people, just keep in mind, be respectful of those folks, maybe wait for other people to pass in these narrow areas rather than try to squeeze by them so that everyone can maintain social distancing,” said Sally Hurlbert, management specialist.
Hurlbert said the park is encouraging people to wear masks on trails and to have a hiking plan before heading out to prevent injuries.
