News to Know for Sept. 7: Fatal Chesterfield crash; Labor Day closures; Statewide eviction ban ends today; Stoney’s gun measure revisited

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Labor Day! Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your holiday plans!
Another gorgeous holiday weather day but...humidity climbs today back to normal levels by afternoon.
Mostly Sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
Police are investigating a crash on Iron Bridge Road that killed a Chesterfield resident.
The driver of the Corolla, Caleb Schoorens, 27, was transported to the hospital and later died of his injuries on Sunday, Sept. 6.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can call 804-748-0660.
All recycling and trash collections today will be delayed by one day.
Post offices will be closed, therefore there will be no mail delivery.
Here’s a list of buildings, facilities and services that will be closed today for Labor Day.
A statewide ban on evictions expires today after the Virginia Supreme Court denied Governor Northam’s request to extend it.
However, there may still be hope for tenants in danger of being kicked out. This means renters who can’t pay because of the pandemic, have another avenue.
Tenants can apply for an eviction ban under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Eviction bans under the CDC can stop evictions already in progress.
Richmond City Council voted to revisit Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposal of a new gun-control measure during a special meeting on Sept. 8.
The ordinance was proposed after this year’s General Assembly session when a law was passed that gave localities the power to ban guns in public spaces and at events.
The mayor’s ordinance would disallow guns at or near public events.
The state superintendent announced the second season of VA TV Classroom will begin this month.
The shows will be broadcasted on Monday-Friday on Sept. 14.
Hour-long segments will be aired each day for students in grades Kindergarten through seventh-grade.
A Montreal-based restaurant chain is coming to Stony Point Fashion Park this month.
Eggspectation is slated to open Tuesday, Sept. 8 as the first Richmond-area location of the chain.
The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and “Evening Eats” in their indoor and outdoor seating areas.
