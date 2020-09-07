Landlords react to statewide ban on evictions expiring

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A statewide ban on evictions expires Monday after the Virginia Supreme Court denied Governor Ralph Northam’s request to extend it.
However, there may still be hope for tenants in danger of being kicked out. This means renters who can’t pay due to the pandemic have another avenue. Local landlords said this is a step in the right direction, but it is not doing enough to protect them as well.
“If the federal government wants these tenants to stay in these places - then pay the landlord,” said Patricia Mack, a landlord. “The landlord needs their money too or else we’ll be under the bridge with them.”
Tenants can apply for an eviction ban under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC’s ban lifts on Jan. 1, 2021.
Eviction bans under the CDC can stop evictions already in progress. Tenants will still be required to pay back all of those months of rent and late fees they’ve acquired.
Renters can’t make more than $99,000 a year, and a couple can not make more than $198,000 a year in order to be considered.
Tenants must also show that they tried other options to make their rent, but were ultimately unsuccessful.
“If you tell them ’look you’ve got to meet this criteria - otherwise you’re gonna have to go,’” Mack said. “Now you’re looking at people who are going to try, and if they don’t try then they hit the bricks.”
If unsuccessful, renters can hand their declaration to their landlord.
Landlords can face criminal charges if they try to force the renters from their homes because of no payments.
