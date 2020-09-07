La Niña likely by winter, potentially bad news for Virginia snow lovers

Climatologists refer to La Niña and El Niño as ENSO. When the Pacific Ocean is not in a La Niña or El Niño phase, it is considered to be “ENSO neutral”. So far in 2020, we have been in an “ENSO neutral” phase. This “ENSO Neutral” phase combined with other factors (such as warmer than average water temperatures in the Atlantic) has been responsible for the above active hurricane and tropical storm season in the Atlantic ocean.