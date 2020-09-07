Hanover school temporarily closes after 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Public Schools officials said Liberty Middle School will be closing through Sept. 14 to in-person learning after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“After close consultation with Hanover Health Department officials and careful consideration, I have made the difficult and necessary decision to close LMS through Wednesday, September 9 to protect the health and safety of all students, faculty, and staff,” a letter to parents said.
According to the letter, no instruction will happen on Sept. 8-9 for LMS students, but remote instruction will pick up on Sept. 10-11.
Officials said there are at least 15 staff members who might have been exposed, and health officials believe other employees who may have been in the building over the past two weeks might have been exposed.
“Due to this level of uncertainty, health officials believe that there is a significant risk for the spread of COVID-19 within LMS from person to person,” the letter read.
School officials said the building will be closed to in-person instruction at least through Sept. 14 so health officials can further investigate and custodians can do a thorough cleaning of the building.
Sept. 14 is also a holiday for students, but plans for learning going forward will be communicated to parents no later than Sept 13.
School officials also said they plan to alert families of every positive COVID-19 case within their child’s school.
The temporary closure comes as the division was supposed to return to learning by offering students in-person and virtual education on Sept. 8. It is the largest school system in Central Virginia that is offering an in-person option.
