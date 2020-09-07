Forecast: Pleasant Labor Day with rain chances climbing on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Another gorgeous holiday weather day but...humidity climbs today back to normal levels by afternoon.
MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cooler, showers likely, storm possible. Best rain chance is East of I-95. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%))
