Forecast: Pleasant Labor Day with rain chances climbing on Wednesday

By Andrew Freiden | September 7, 2020 at 4:06 AM EDT - Updated September 7 at 4:06 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Another gorgeous holiday weather day but...humidity climbs today back to normal levels by afternoon.

MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cooler, showers likely, storm possible. Best rain chance is East of I-95. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

