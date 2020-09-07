COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 836 | No reported COVID-19 deaths in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 128,407 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Tuesday - an 836 case increase since Monday.
The state totals stand at 2,686 deaths with 9,932 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,817,347 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, slightly decreases to 7.5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Five new outbreaks were reported since Monday; the total number is now 875. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 18,348 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,275 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,307 cases, 277 hospitalizations, 83 deaths
- Henrico: 4,844 cases, 390 hospitalizations, 194 deaths
- Richmond: 4,176 cases, 390 hospitalizations, 49 deaths
- Hanover: 890 cases, 90 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 665 cases, 68 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
- Goochland: 229 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
