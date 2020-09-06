14-year-old charged in shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have charged a 14-year-old boy with shooting a man who suffered life-threatening injuries.
Richmond police responded to the 1000 block of St. James Street in Jackson Ward after reports of a shooting around 1:51 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6. There, police made contact with the man, who had an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim’s identity remains unknown at this time.
A 14-year-old is now charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the crime. His identity is not being released due to his age.
Anyone with further information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
