Virginia-made cider cask whisky hits ABC store shelves

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Distillery Company’s Cider Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky has made its way to ABC stores in the commonwealth.
The whiskey, which retails for $59.99, is made from malted barley — combining Virginia-made single malt with aged malt whisky from Scotland. The drink finishes for an additional 8-20 months in casks sourced from Virginia cideries, including Potter’s Craft Cider and Buskey Cider.
Virginia Distillery Company will host a live virtual tasting via Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. and feature the Cider Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky.
“We’re thrilled to bring back our award-winning Cider Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky during Virginia Spirits Month,” said Virginia Distillery Company CEO Gareth Moore. “Our Cider Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky has a lot of fans and it’s the perfect time of year to enjoy it.”
Virginia Distillery Company also collaborated with Pratt Standard Cocktail Co. on a cocktail kit for Virginia residents.
The kit, which is available for $69.99 on the Virginia Distillery Company website, includes the new whisky, Pratt Standard Cocktail Co. True Kola Syrup and two cocktail recipes. One drink can be enjoyed hot and one can be enjoyed cold.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.