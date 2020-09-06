Police in Virginia shoot, kill man in domestic situation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Authorities say two police officers shot and killed a man Sunday while responding to a violent domestic situation at a home in Virginia Beach.
The Virginia Beach Police Department said a 911 caller reported at 4:26 a.m. Sunday that a man armed with a knife had threatened to kill a woman.
The department said officers responded to the home and found the suspect “armed with bladed weapons,” which he refused to drop, and instead barricaded himself with the woman in a room.
Police said officers heard the woman in distress, breached the door and found the suspect restraining the victim. The officers then shot the man.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.