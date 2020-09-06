Police investigating Iron Bridge Road crash that later killed Chesterfield resident

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a crash on Iron Bridge Road that killed a Chesterfield resident.
Police said on Saturday, Sept. 5, a 1998 Toyota Corolla was turning on Iron Bridge Road near Cosbys Lake and pulled out in front of a 2014 Jeep Wrangler traveling the opposite direction.
The driver of the Corolla, Caleb Schoorens, 27, was transported to the hospital and later died of his injuries on Sunday, Sept. 6. Schoorens was from Chesterfield, police say.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can call 804-748-0660.
This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it is obtained.
