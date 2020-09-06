Opinion needed: Chesterfield surveying residents on housing access

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield is surveying residents to examine barriers to housing choice and economic opportunity.
The survey will ask about residents’ housing needs and barriers to housing choice. The questionnaire takes approximately 10 minutes and can be done on a smartphone or over the phone.
Chesterfield’s Community Engagement Department is joining Henrico County, Colonial Heights, Petersburg and Richmond in efforts to use the study to create more informed housing policy.
Participants will be entered for a $100 Visa gift card after completing the survey, which closes Sept. 15.
To complete the survey, visit this link. Para español, haga clic aquí.
For more information, contact Jessica Russo at 804-751-2368 or RussoJ@Chesterfield.gov.
