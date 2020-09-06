Montreal-based chain ‘Eggspectation’ opening in Stony Point Fashion Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Montreal-based restaurant chain is coming to Stony Point Fashion Park this month.
Eggspectation is slated to open Tuesday, Sept. 8 as the first Richmond-area location of the chain.
The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and “Evening Eats” in their indoor and outdoor seating areas.
The menu includes pancakes, omelets, eggs benedict, and other morning favorites for breakfast, and crepes, sandwiches and burgers during lunch hours. Dinner entrees include steak and crab cakes. Their drink menu features wine and craft brews.
“We’re delighted to welcome Eggspectation to Stony Point Fashion Park,” said John McGreevey, general manager of the mall. “Our center is a place where our community can gather, shop and dine with family and friends, and this new restaurant is the perfect addition.”
Eggspectation Hours:
Monday through Thursday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
