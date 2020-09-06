Man transported to hospital after Sunday afternoon shooting in Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man was transported to the hospital after a shooting on Sunday afternoon in Richmond.
Richmond police responded to the 1000 block of St. James Street in Jackson Ward after reports of a shooting around 1:51 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6. There, police made contact with the man, who had an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
This is breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it is obtained.
