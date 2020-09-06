Live at Maymont: Concert, car show, dog walk happening this month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Maymont is slated to host several events during the month of September, including its first socially distanced outdoor concert.
Three Sheets to the Wind with The Rounding Cape Horns: Friday, Sept. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m.
- Pods for up to four people cost $100; pods for up to eight people are $200.
- Face coverings are required when outside of the pod
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Order tickets online here.
Cars & Corks at Maymont: Saturday, Sept. 26 from 1-6 p.m., rain date Sept. 27
- Enjoy classic cars, live music and food trucks
- Vote for your favorite car and participate in raffles
- $10 per person, $5 for children 3-12
- Order tickets online here.
Mutts @ Maymont: Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 5:30-8 p.m.
- Bring your leashed dogs to the Pup Path and enjoy food trucks, beverages and live music
- $10 per dog, humans are free but must register
- Order tickets online here.
