Live at Maymont: Concert, car show, dog walk happening this month
Three Sheets To The Wind will perform a socially distanced concert at Maymont on Sept. 11. (Source: Maymont)
By Hannah Eason | September 6, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT - Updated September 6 at 3:59 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Maymont is slated to host several events during the month of September, including its first socially distanced outdoor concert.

Three Sheets to the Wind with The Rounding Cape Horns: Friday, Sept. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m.

  • Pods for up to four people cost $100; pods for up to eight people are $200.
  • Face coverings are required when outside of the pod
  • Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
  • Order tickets online here.

Cars & Corks at Maymont: Saturday, Sept. 26 from 1-6 p.m., rain date Sept. 27

  • Enjoy classic cars, live music and food trucks
  • Vote for your favorite car and participate in raffles
  • $10 per person, $5 for children 3-12
  • Order tickets online here.

Mutts @ Maymont: Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 5:30-8 p.m.

  • Bring your leashed dogs to the Pup Path and enjoy food trucks, beverages and live music
  • $10 per dog, humans are free but must register
  • Order tickets online here.

