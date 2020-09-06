Hanover students can get free breakfast, lunch through December

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public School students can receive free breakfast and lunch for the first half of the 2020-21 school year.
The locality announced the change on Friday, Sept. 4 after the U.S. Department of Agriculture altered its policy to provide free meals to students. To start the year, the meals will be free.
Families can still add money to their lunch accounts for single-priced items. To view your students lunch account, click here. School menus can be found online here.
A post on the school division’s website stated that meal pickup locations and additional information will be shared soon.
Families in the county have the choice of sending their students back to school either virtually or in-person. During an NBC 12 Digital Dialogue, Superintendent Michael Gill explained that a little more than 6,200 students opted for virtual learning with the remaining 11,000 returning to school in person.
