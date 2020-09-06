Hanover families encouraged to frequently check bus route details

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover families that opted for bus transportation during the 2020-21 school year can now view their bus route schedules online, but they are subject to change.
Families who opted-in by the July 31 deadline and received approval are encouraged to check route schedules frequently.
If you did not opt-in for bus transportation, fill out this form as soon as possible. There are a limited number of spaces available on a limited number of routes.
Transportation requests received after Aug. 25 may take up to two weeks to process. Families should plan an alternative form of transportation for at least the first two weeks of the school year.
Students are required to wear face masks while on the school bus and will be seated one child per seat. Students who live in the same household can share a seat.
For more information on school bus safety, frequently asked questions and more, visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.