Forecast: Another very pleasant day for Central VA!

Low humidity and plenty of sun the rest of the holiday weekend.

By Sophia Armata | September 6, 2020 at 5:41 AM EDT - Updated September 6 at 5:41 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall-like weather will be rule through Monday!

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

