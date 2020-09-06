Forecast: Another very pleasant day for Central VA!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall-like weather will be rule through Monday!
SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
