COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 645 | No reported COVID-19 deaths in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 127,571 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Monday- a 645 case increase since Sunday.
The state totals stand at 2,684 deaths with 9,902 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,809,545 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, slightly decreases to 7.7 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
One new outbreak was reported since Sunday; the total number is now 870. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 18,297 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,217 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,264 cases, 275 hospitalizations, 83 deaths
- Henrico: 4,806 cases, 390 hospitalizations, 194 deaths
- Richmond: 4,153 cases, 389 hospitalizations, 49 deaths
- Hanover: 876 cases, 88 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 660 cases, 68 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
- Goochland: 228 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
