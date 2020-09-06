Central Virginia schools prep for beginning of school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five school districts in our immediate area are starting the 2020 year with virtual learning, but not all of them look exactly the same.
Multiple districts in our area, including Richmond Public Schools, Petersburg, Henrico and other localities will begin the year with virtual learning. That will go on for the at least the next nine week, as schools determine what their next steps will be.
“We still have school members who will be making contact with students and families,” said Andy Jenks, spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools. “We have school resources officers who will be involved in the virtual environment as well, checking in on families and providing lessons throughout the school year.”
All of the school divisions are getting families ready to transition back online.
Hopewell schools have gone to Twitter to list “internet essentials” for website support. In Chesterfield, the county has opened its libraries for virtual learning.
“I have full faith and confidence that every student that is able to log in and get that good work done, it’s going to be incredible,” said Sonia Smith from the Chesterfield Education Association. “I’m encouraged; I’m very optimistic.”
Meanwhile, Hanover schools will begin the year with both virtual and in-person learning.
The district is already preparing to welcome student back — students are required to wear masks in the hallways but have the option to take them off in class.
“We are going to strive for maximum distance which in most cases is 3-6 feet,” said Michael Gill, superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools. “We ask our parents to assist us at home and if they are not used to wearing masks, go ahead and begin practicing that is essential.”
Regardless if your student will be in the classroom or learning online, school districts are urging parents to be ready for whatever the start of the year may hold, whether that’s double checking a bus route or internet connections.
